Yobe State governor and chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has charged the contractors handling Yobe cargo airport project to deliver quality work.

He gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled visit to the project site in Damaturu.

A press statement signed by the director-general media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, revealed that Buni inspected the lounge, fire service station, the control tower and other buildings to check the quality of the structures and the finishing.

The governor inspected the equipment and drilled the contractors on quality service and timely completion of the project.

He also inspected the parameter steel wire fence, securing the airport and visited the power installations and generators provided at the airport.

Buni charged the contractors not to compromise quality and to speed-up work, assuring that his government will continue to meet its obligations.

He cautioned the Ministry of Transport, Power and Energy, to safeguard the equipment installed at the airport against bush fire.

Buni expressed the commitment of his administration to complete and inaugurate the airport and put it to use for the benefit of the state and the people.