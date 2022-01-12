Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker and convention planning committee and governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni has warned against sabotaging his efforts to reconcile factions of the party in Gombe State belonging to the state governor Inuwa Yahaya and Senator Danjuma Goje, respectively.

In a release by his media aide Mamman Mohammed, the APC national caretaker committee chairman said his attention was drawn to newspaper reports, claiming that the party will review congresses in Gombe State.

Buni said that he has at no time said or directed anyone to state on his behalf or the party, anything pertaining to the said review.

“The report is a baseless speculation and a figment of the author’s imagination that does not reflect in any way the position of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is pertinent to note that, we have gone a long way in reconciling the two prominent members of the party in person of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe State Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and his brother, Sen. Muhammadu Danjuma Goje.

“We condemn in strong terms any action deliberately concocted to sabotage the new peace and true reconciliation among these critical stakeholders of the party.

“The party appreciates all those contributing to the sustenance of this reconciliation in the interest of the state and party,” Buni said.

The chairman once again called on supporters of Governor Inuwa and Senator Goje, to support the peace and reconciliation efforts of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT