The commitments of the Yobe State governor towards repositioning the education system, especially with regards to the payments of students’ scholarship studying in various tertiary institutions, are hopeful, executive secretary of Yobe State Scholarship (YSSB) Dr Abubakar Kagu has said.

Kagu stated this during the award ceremony of the maiden edition of the YSSB essay competition held at the government house Damaturu.

He said the support and investment of the administration of Hon. Mai Mala Buni on the payment of students’ scholarship studying in tertiary institutions across the country will in no distant future place Yobe at a higher pedestal.

The ES said due to the support and encouragement of governor Buni, the number of students enjoying scholarship in institutions of learning has risen from less than 30, 000 to 38, 000 in the last two sessions, while a total of 306 students are pursuing different disciplines at various institutions of learning across the world.

“As of today, 306 students across the world are pursuing different disciplines at various levels, undergraduates, masters, PhDs and those doing residencies to become medical consultants.

“It also has 10 tutors of the college of nursing doing their masters and is working on those from the remaining 6 state owned tertiary institutions.

“All law graduates of Yobe extraction that were currently called to the Nigerian Bar as solicitors and advocates were sponsored by the state,” Kagu said.

He said the government has also sponsored the two recent batches of 19 medical graduates that were licenced by the Nigerian medical and dental council.