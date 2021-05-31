Secretary to the Yobe State government (SSG) Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali has described the performance of Governor Mai Mala Buni in education, provision of social amenities, security, healthcare delivery, infrastructure and the economy as remarkable and worthy of commendation.

Wali who was speaking on the two years performance of the administration of the governor said Buni has succeeded in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

The SSG stated that the governor has within the two years of his administration succeeded in rejuvenating the education sector through execution of massive infrastructure in the major towns of the state, which helped in decongesting the overpopulated classes in the urban towns.

“His Excellency has in the last two years constructed a total of six model schools with the capacity of accommodating at least 4, 000 students each in Potiskum, Damaturu, Geidam, Nguru, Buni-Yadi and Gashu’a.

“Similarly, the administration has constructed another six mega schools capable of accommodating 7000 students per school in Damaturu, Potiskum, Geidam, Buni-Yadi, Nguru and Gashu’a with a view to decongesting overpopulated schools while at the rural areas students enrolment has risen,” he said.

Wali disclosed that the government has in the last two years upgraded and equipped several primary and secondary healthcare facilities across the state while all tertiary health facilities were provided with the needed modern medical equipment.

“As I am talking to you, we have rehabilitated, upgraded and equipped 83 primary healthcare out of 178 as promised by the governor during his inaugural speech while our Specialists Hospitals and the Teaching Hospital in Damaturu has been provided with modern equipment, you can go and see,” he said.

He said the government has constructed township roads and drainages in the four major towns of Damagum, Babbangida, Jajimaji, Gashu’a, Geidam and Buni-Yadi while other inter-town road projects are still ongoing.

The SSG further stated that the government is currently constructing multi-billion naira modern market in the four major towns of Gashu’a, Nguru, Potiskum and Damaturu, the state capital, most of whom were at various stages of completion.