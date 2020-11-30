BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Amid increasing rates of insecurity in some parts of the country, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) LT. General Yusuf Buratai on Monday said except there is effective synergy between the military and other security agencies, the onerous task of building public confidence and encouraging citizens to support military operations will be difficult.

The COAS said this in Lagos at the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations(NASPRI) 2020 workshop tagged, “supporting the military panacea for improved national security.’’

Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nigerian Army 81 division, Major General Godwin Umelo said, ‘’He believes it’s through this kind of forum that we can foster the understanding of each other’s roles and their contributes meaningfully towards the desired synergy, cooperation and collaboration for the benefit of our society and towards achieving peace, Security and stability in our country.

“I want to you this medium to reiterate that Nigerian Army remains highly committed to our constitutional roles and to supporting civil authorities to maintain law and order.

“We will continue to build the capacity of our personnel through training and retraining both at home and abroad.’’

He explained that the workshop has been designed in line with the current Nigerian Army training objectives aimed at mitigating contemporary Security challenges.

“This workshop therefore is a forum for informed discussions and cross fertilization of ideas to achieve synergy among participants and stakeholders to generate new ideas that will enhance the narrative which will support the Nigerian Army in our efforts towards enhancing national security.”

Also speaking, the acting Commandant , NASPRI, Colonel Mustapha Anka said,’’ The workshop is a yearly event conducted towards the end of a yearly training cycle of our small but mighty institution, the hub of military public relations training in sub-Saharan Africa.