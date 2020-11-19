By Uji Abdullahi Iliyasu |

While enemies of the state strive to detract the leadership of a country by their overzealousness in hypocrisy and mischief, there are some public servants who are heroes of their times.

I am moved to write this piece because of the number of eulogies that poured out for late Balarabe Musa, governor of the old Kaduna State. Late Musa was impeached by his people and ridiculed for his principles, but in death, they suddenly turned him to a hero. Eulogising heroes in death is a disservice to humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activities of two military officers in the Buhari government are worthy of celebration. These officers are the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai and the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The nation grows if it gives recognition to those who deserve it while they are alive.

Assuming office as Chief of Army Staff in 2015, Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai halted the security threats by Boko Haram insurgents in major cities and the FCT, thus the climate of fear created by the insurgents dispelled.

Before Buratai, there were enervating roadblocks mounted on every important road and the traffic was at snail speed in Nigerian cities. These soon gave way to normalcy. Under Buratai, military engineers began to manufacture military vehicles designed specifically to withstand improvised explosive devices attacks and ambushes by insurgents.

“The vehicles have significantly improved our capability to defeat our common adversary, Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province,’’ he said, through the Commandant, NDA, Jamil Sarham, at the inauguration of these military hardwares. Earlier, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, United Nations House and Nyanya, all in FCT, had witnessed horrors of death.

It still baffles my imagination that some Nigerians, even highly placed, are calling for the sack of the present Service Chiefs. Buratai, combining the call to duty and the moral, bought a befitting flat for an 85-year old Staff Sergeant Paul Ojo, who was evicted from his rented apartment at Kabala Costain in Kaduna, Another officer worthy of mentioning is Director-General, NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, an accomplished soldier and academic, who has carved a niche for himself in the Nigeria project. The D-G assumed office in May 2019 after a spell at the Nigerian Army University, Biu, as a pioneer Registrar.

Having gone through the gamut of the Scheme, he knows the problems and prospects of Nigerian youths because he had served as Military Assistant (MA) in the past. Now, the incident of highly connected corps members who decided where and how to serve is no more; corps members are now posted to areas of national needs.

During one of his parleys with Vice Chancellors and Rectors of Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs), General Ibrahim advised the schoolheads to stop mobilising fake and unqualified graduates for national service.

“We have observed cases of some suspected connivance whereby some approved institutions help unapproved ones to mobilise unqualified graduates. Despites a series of resolutions reached on this and other related issues, some CPIs persistently upload names of unqualified and non-eligible graduates for mobilisation…

“The Scheme will continue to sanction erring institutions by blocking the mobilisation of their graduates for at least two consecutive batches,” he said.

To check age falsification like WAEC, NYSC now includes date of birth on the certificate of national service and exemption letter.

In view of realities of the present economic downturn, Ibrahim makes sure the Skills Acquisition Centre of the NYSC, apart from being a training ground for graduates, becomes a revenue-general organ for the scheme. Towards this goal, he established mega skills acquisition centres in Ekiti and Gombe states for the Southwest and Northeast geopolitical zones respectively through public-private partnership, promising to establish similar facilities in the remaining zones in the first phase of the programme.

These centres and the raise in corps members’ allowance, all combine to bring out unquestionable patriotism in the vibrant youths. The DG has also instituted insurance cover for corps members.

To consolidate on the unity of Nigeria as enshrined in the NYSC Act, General Ibrahim has also established the NYSC cultural troupe. To give impetus to cultural diffusion, NYSC has instituted NYSCWOOD, fashioned in the mode of Nollywood or Kannywood, to provide education and entertainment.

As if all this is not enough, General Ibrahim has received the green light from relevant regulatory authorities to establish NYSC radio station to be run by corps members.

Also NYSC, under the no-nonsense Nasarawa State-born General, has been included as one of the vetting agencies of government appointees.

Apart from that, since March when the national lockdown began, the vibrant and intelligent Nigerian graduates have been fighting against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic by providing protective equipment in form of hand sanitisers, face masks, ventilators and the like, which they generously donate to their host communities.

The morale of Nigerian youths is raised by Brig-General Ibrahim who personalises his relationship with corps members like that of a father to a child.

Brig-General Ibrahim makes sure that the security and welfare of corps members form the focal point of his policy trust. To corroborate this, he visited and condoled with the family of a corps member serving with Channels TV, Precious Owolabi who was killed in 2019 in Abuja during one of the violent clashes between Shiites and security agents.

In December last year, the D-G also visited the family of Nuradeen Tahir at Gwarzo, Kano state, and donated to him artificial limbs. Tahir lost his arm in a road accident after leaving orientation camp in Taraba State enroute Zaria.

In a similar vein, the DG visited the family of another corps member, Abraham Amuta Abah, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents earlier in Borno state and reassured his parents of his rescue. Now parents feel comfortable because they know their children are in safe hands.

“Security and general welfare of corps members and staff are among the key areas of focus of this administration, especially because corps members are given to us on trust by the nation. “It is therefore, our responsibility to ensure their wellbeing during orientation and the rest of the service year.”

What less will Nigerians expect from an officer who has excelled in two very important worlds: a Brigadier-General in the Army and an Associate Professor of History.

General Ibrahim’s fatherly posture with these agents of change deserves greater recognition now that Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines.

– Uji, a journalist and commentator on national issues, writes from Abuja