By Tarkaa David |

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has urged troops fighting against insurgency in the North East to ignore threats of prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Amnesty International demanding a full investigation of alleged atrocities committed by Nigerian Forces.

In a statement by the acting drector, Army Public Relations Brig-Gen Sagir Musa, Buratai said such statements are aimed to instigate and demoralise troops fighting the criminal elements to preserve the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The Nigerian Army’s attention has been drawn to a Press Release by the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday 12 December 2020, alleging that she has found a reasonable basis to believe that “members of the Nigerian Security Forces (“NSF”)” have committed acts constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“This was immediately followed by a release by the local branch of Amnesty International (AI) in Nigeria “demanding a full investigation of atrocities by Nigerian forces.”

There is no doubt such statement and instigation can distract the Nigerian Army troops with its demoralising effects. It will have negative consequences on troops morale, interest in military service by Nigerians and a severe setback to all our internal security operations in the country.

“However, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai, enjoins Nigerian Army troops to ignore the distractions and call on the gallant troops never to be worried or demoralized by these moves”

He said the COAS who is currently in self-isolation as part of precaution against the COVID-19, would soon be joining frontline troops in the North East at the end of the mandatory isolation period to continue giving the desired leadership and support to the gallant and patriotic troops of the Nigerian Army.

He said “We must fight on to secure our country and people”.