Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has described the exemplary and meritorious service exhibited by the new Ambassador to Republic of Benin, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd) as what earned him the appointment.

A statement by the director general, Press Affairs and Media, Mamman Mohammed said the governor gave the charge when Ambassador Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, paid him a visit in Damaturu recently.

Governor Buni expressed confidence in Buratai, saying “l have great confidence in your ability to build a viable relationship between the two countries.”

He said, “Your Excellency, your meritorious service in the army has built a great confidence around you, which earned you this appointment as an ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I wish you a very successful assignment in your new office and I am sure you will make Nigeria proud” Buni said.

He charged the new ambassador to the Republic of Benin, to build a stronger relationship between Nigeria and the West African country.

Ambassador Buratai while responding, thanked the governor for his support and encouragement while in service. He congratulated Governor Buni for his exemplary leadership as the APC chairman caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I thank you for the words of encouragement, and promise to do my best for an improved relationship between the two countries,” Buratai assured.