As top musicians continue to rake in money from holding live concerts at the O2 Arena and performing all through the yuletide season,

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, has acquired a classy 2022 Lamborghini Urus Novitec Edition.

The versatile musician whose career has grown in leaps and bounds within a few years, announced the purchase of his new automobile worth over N250,000,000 excluding shipping and customs fees on his Instagram page on Wednesday night.

Burnaboy who was said to have gifted an upcoming musician a substantial amount of money, shared the picture of the Lamborghini online.

He wrote: “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Damini. God loves you, your family loves you and I love you. You don’t had nothing else.

“2022 Novitec edition. Newest member of the Lamborghini family.”

The ‘African Giant’ whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also shared a video of himself driving his Ferarri.

He also wrote: “Practicing for my new baby with my 458. Lewis Hamilton, look out for me. I’m coming.”

Indeed, 2022 just got more juicier with great and interesting news for Burna Boy.