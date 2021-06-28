Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, last night won the Best International Act at the 2021 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

Advertisements





Burna Boy defeated his fellow Nigerian star singer, Wizkid; Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinumz and other nominees like Emicida, Aya Nakamura, Headie One, Youssoupha

and Young T. Bugsey to clinch the award.

This laudable feat has made the ‘Twice As Tall’ musician to become the first African to win the BET International Act Award three times consecutively.

The 21st annual BET Award took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27 and had other winners like Cardi B, Meagan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown,

Bree Runway, Kirk Franklin, Chadwick Boseman and Queen Latifah, who bagged the Life Achievement Award.

Burna Boy had won the Best International Act Award in 2019 and 2020, the latter being a virtual event.

Other Nigerian singers that had won the same Int’l Act Award include Wizkid, Davido, Ice Prince, D’Banj, Tu Face Idibia, and Falz.

Burna Boy’s career continues to soar and he has become one of the biggest and most successful African artistes. From releasing his first single ‘Like To Party’ in 2012 and his debut album titled L.I.F.E.

Established in 2001, BET Awards organised by by the Black Entertainment Television network celebrates African-Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past years.