ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy-winning singer, Burna boy has been nominated in the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category for the 2021 Brits Awards.

He was nominated alongside international acts like Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino, The Weekend, and Tame Impala in the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category. The event will be held on May 11, 2021.

This is Burna boy’s third Brits award nomination, after being nominated twice in the 2020 edition of the Awards ceremony.