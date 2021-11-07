Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has expressed his desire to stage a benefit concert at Wembley stadium in the UK,in 2022.

He disclosed that the aim of the concert is to raise funds for the African continent, and he hopes the idea would be materialized next year.

Burna Boy made this known on a post he shared on his Instagram page.

“My dream is to make a concert similar to Live Aid in the biggest stadium in the UK,with all/any artist who cares.

“ I watched Bohemain rhapsody and I have been thinking we can raise millions of pounds yearly for the people of Africa if we can do this. We can save our nation and continent with our art.” He said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated further that it’s still a dream, but he expects the UK government to support the idea.

“ It’s just a dream right now but I expect the UK government to support this fully. After all most of us are/were British colonies.”He added.