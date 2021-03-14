BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM |

Afrobeats has finally been recognised at the world musical stage as Nigeria sensational singers Burnaboy and Wizkid have won their first Grammy awards at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

This marks their first career GRAMMY win. Burnaboy is the first winner of the recently renamed category, formerly known as Best World Music Album.

Wizkid achieved this because of his part on “Brown Skin Girl” alongside Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Blue-Ivy Carter. They won the award for Best Music Video.

“Brown Skin Girl” is a single off the Beyonce-produced album for Lion King titled The Lion King: The Gift and was nominated alongside Future’s Drake-featured Life is Good, Lockdown by Anderson Paak, Adore You by Harry Styles, Goliath by Woodkid.

Also, Burna ” Boy Twice As Tall” beat Antibalas for “Fu Chronicles,” Bebe Gilberto for “Agora,” Anousha Shankar for “Love Letters” and Tinariwen for “Amadjar”.

Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy’s album, African Giant lost the category to Anqelique Kidjo’s reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, Celia. Some of those moments inspired Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall.

A few weeks ago, the Recording Academy announced the category formerly known as ‘Best World Music Album’ would become ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Burna Boy lost to Kidjo when the category was known as ‘Best World Music Album.’

Wizkid and Burna winning the Grammy on the same night is the biggest thing to ever happen to Nigeria and Africa.

Social-media has been on a frenzied mode as encomiums have continued to pour in for the Nigerian supper stars.