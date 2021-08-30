Plateau State Government has urged members of the public to ignore social media post purportedly showing luxurious buses on fire with the caption “Plateau crises and genocide worsens as 2 luxurious buses conveying Igbos down East were set on fire with 156 passengers inside”

According to a statement issued in Jos by Simon Makut Macham the story is fake, as no such incident happened.

Also, the apex Igbo youth organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Wing, has debunked media reports making rounds that a luxurious bus conveying Igbo Youths out of Jos was burnt down by the bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added “This is purely the handiwork of crises merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and instigate violence and fear among the people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the security situation in Plateau State is very much under control as security personnel have been deployed to all parts of Jos to enforce the 24 hour curfew still in force as well as also ensure compliance with the dusk to dawn curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs.”

He said Governor Simon Lalong has directed security agencies to track and fish out the purveyors of such fake information whose objective is to cause panic and crisis adding that the public is also advised to desist from sharing such fake information as it can lead to unpleasant consequences for innocent persons.

The Ohanaeze Youth Wing national president, Engr. Damian Okafor, who described the reports as mischievous, stated that at the wake of the crisis that governors from the southeast immediately intervened and evacuated students from Jos.

The president advised that every Igbo man in Jos right now should avoid Jos express road and stay indoors, If possible, run to a church or army barracks.

According to the president, “I have been in touch with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth coordinators in all the northern states of the federation and they have affirmed that the news is fake and misleading.”