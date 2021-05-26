The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the inspector general of police to immediately invite and question leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the burning of the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP while reacting to the spate of torching of INEC offices reiterated its assertion that the APC is behind the burning of the offices of the electoral umpire in various parts of the country and demanded that they (APC leaders) be placed on watch list.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the APC had been promoting acts of violence including burning of INEC offices in order to build up an emergency situation and frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The statement read, “It is despicable that having realised that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note the failure of the APC and its leaders to forcefully condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy. This is also as the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.”

It added, “Our party calls on the inspector general of police to immediately invite and question APC leaders over the burning of INEC offices.

“Nigerians also expect the police to immediately place APC leaders and their thugs on watch list as a firm step to guarantee the security of INEC facilities and other institutions of democracy in the country.”