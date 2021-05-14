By Agbaji Chinedu |

Cashew (Anacardium occidentale) is an important industrial and export crop which potential is yet to be fully exploited in Nigeria. Cashew has for many years been used for food and income generation. The trees are usually grown for their kernels which when roasted have a very pleasant taste. Cashew is the common name for a tropical and sub-tropical evergreen tree, Anacardium occidentale L, in the flowering plant family Anacardiaceae.

It is also the name for the commercially important kidney-shaped, nut-like seed of this plant, which is edible when roasted or cooked (New World Encyclopaedia, 2008). The plant is a native of Tropical Central and South America, notably North Eastern Brazil, from where the Portuguese explorers introduced it into Nigeria in the 15th/16th Century.

Raw nuts which are much in demand in industrialised countries are processed into kernels that constitute a valuable export product for confectionery. They are used as an ingredient for making fruit paste, candied fruit, canned fruit, cashew apple, resins, jams and jellies, chutney, fruit juice, alcohol and vinegar. Cashew kernels rank third after almonds and hazelnuts in the international trade of tree nuts. Wine and pulp are produced from cashew apple. Apple is eaten as a raw fruit or is fermented to produce a delicious alcoholic drink.

The pulp is the fibrous part obtained after extracting juice from the apple and could be used as animal feed or dried and processed into diet fiber biscuit. Another product of cashew is the Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL). It is greatly valued in the international market as a raw material for brake and clutch linings, paints, and vanishes. It is also used in lacques, agglutinants, insecticides and fungicides.

Nigeria is one of the top 10 raw cashew nut (RCN) producing countries in the , the third largest producers in Africa after Cote d’Ivoire and Tanzania.

Production Statistics

Nigeria, having a total area of over 100,000 hectares of cashew plantation and an average annual production of 80,000 metric tonnes contributes almost 16 per cent of the total production of the agro-ecological zone. Its production is 5 per cent of the global situation. During the last three years, Nigeria has been one of the leading suppliers of raw cashew nuts exported to India. Nearly 18,000 to 23,000 metric tonnes of raw nuts per annum have been exported earning over N23 billion annually.

Processing Statistics

As abysmal as it may sound, Nigeria currently processes only about 10 per cent of the raw cashew nuts produced in the country. The rest of the nuts find their way to Asia and other countries where they are processed and exported back to Nigeria as finished and packaged cashew kernels.

Sourcing

Cashew is grown in 2/3 of the 36 states in Nigeria. However, the cashew nuts of export quality and quantity are mainly found in the Western and Eastern states of Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun states, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia States respectively. The Nigerian cashew is also found to grow in the Middle Belt states of Nassarawa, Benue, Kogi and Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

Uses

The shell of the cashew seed yields derivatives that can be used in many applications from lubricants to paints.

In confectionery and bakery products, for example, finely chopped kernels are used in the production of sweets, ice creams, cakes and chocolates, both at home and industrially and as paste to spread on bread.

Market For Nigerian Raw Cashew Nut

The major buyers of the Nigerian raw cashew nuts are India, Vietnam, Singapore, Dubai, and other European countries.

Raw Cashew Nut Trading Season

Harvest of mature cashew fruits takes place between February or early March till April. The entire harvest period occurs in approximately 16 weeks. RCN (raw cashew nuts) trading begins from March up till June (beyond June for stored RCN).

Health Benefits Of Cashew Nut

Cashews are rich in Vitamins C, E, K, phosphorous, iron, magnesium and zinc and also contain antioxidants, phytochemicals and protein. The kidney shaped nuts can be eaten on their own as a snack and they are often used in cooking. Adding cashews to your balanced diet can have many benefits and here are 10 of the health benefits of cashew nuts:

It reduces the risk of developing gallstones; improves the health of your heart; promotes healthy bones; helps to prevent cancer; improves the health of skin and hair; aids weight loss; improves the nerves in your body and assists the body in creating energy.

Investment Opportunities In Investing In Raw Cashew Nut

Prospective investors can profit from raw cashew nuts by making investments in the following value chain: Cashew plantation, raw cashew nuts trading; raw cashew nuts exports, raw cashew nuts processing, raw cashew nut storage and haulage