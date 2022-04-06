The business community through the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has expressed concern over the worsening insecurity profile in Nigeria.

The Chamber stated that the insecurity has reached a worrisome dimension with the unfortunate incident on March 28, 2022, when some gunmen launched a deadly attack on a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Abuja-Kaduna evening train carrying an estimated 398 passengers, saying that this is rather frightening and increasingly threatening to the well-being of Nigerians.

The president of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole said that the business community is concerned with the current insecurity crisis because of its impact on businesses and the economy.

According to Olawale-Cole, we are also very concerned because of the apparent threat to our forthcoming general elections in 2023 and, by extension, a threat to our democracy. In the absence of peace and security, it would be challenging to hold credible, free, and fair elections that would reflect the choices of the electorates about whom their leaders should be.

“The 2021 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Peace and Economics ranked Nigeria at 146 out of 163 countries, only better than countries like Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Russia, which are typically known to have been conflict areas for a long time. The security challenges are continuing to spiral into general lawlessness and anarchy.”

H added that “Insecurity in Nigeria is multidimensional and pervasive, ranging from armed banditry, kidnapping, attacks on state infrastructure, perennial herder-farmer clashes to gang violence, attacks on police stations, prisons, airports, and power transformers, intercommunal violence, ritual killings, mob justice, and casual intimidation of ordinary citizens by the law enforcement agents.

“In the South-South region, we have an economic war as the government struggles to maintain the peace required to achieve optimal crude oil exploration for forex earnings. Nigeria earns about 80 per cent of its foreign exchange earnings from the Oil and Gas Sector. There are political agitations in the South-East, secessionist agitations in the South-West. Today, we have terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the Northern part that have taken frightening dimensions and colorations.”

In the face of these challenges, he called for a surveillance infrastructure that is monitored in real-time to respond to emergencies and foil planned crimes; youth unemployment is a critical factor fuelling insecurity in Nigeria; tackling gun control crises where unauthorized and unidentified people possess firearms without strict control; drug abuse by the youth must be curtailed, and drug traffickers adequately prosecuted and punished as a deterrent; among others.

For immediate action, the LCCI president recommended that the President Muhammadu Buhari should convene a National Council of State Meeting to deliberate on the several issues around politics, the economy, insecurity, and the forthcoming general elections; and calling on the Federal and State governments to expedite actions to restore peace, law, and order in the country before the full-scale launch of political campaigns for the 2023 general elections.