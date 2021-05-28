The United Bank for Africa (UBA), through its operations in 20 African countries and partnership with IMTOs, have consistently stood tall in aiding remittance inflows across Africa, catalysing far reaching growth for the continent.

The bank said it remains one of the leading banks in terms of remittance services across Africa. “We are currently ranked number two in Money Gram, number three in Western Union and Ria money transfer services. In April, our cumulative transaction count was 33,000 and the amount remitted through UBA was about $14.03 million,” it said. The bank said it remains committed to providing ease and convenience for money transfers across the world.

UBA’s partnership with MoneyGram, Western Union, Ria Money Transfer, World Remit, Flutter Wave, AFTAB (Ace Money Transfer), Cash Pot, Colony Capital (Fincode), Swift Payment, Naira Gram, IDTPS Boss Resolution, SmallWorld, Sendwave and Omnex has enabled it to serve more people in the remittance market.

UBA has also created money transfer services that allow customers to deposit, transfer and withdraw cash in local currencies across 20 African countries.

The UBA, led by its group managing director/CEO Kennedy Uzoka, is also implementing the ongoing ‘Naira for Dollar’ policy of the CBN which gives a N5 rebate for every $1 sent by Nigerians in the diaspora.

Diaspora remittances remain major sources of stable external financing for Nigeria and developing countries. Countries have continued to harness these benefits despite the global fall in remittance flows in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep the dollar flows coming, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks work closely to constantly improve Nigeria’s remittance infrastructure, ease the process of international money transfer and simplify the experience for senders and recipients.

For these stakeholders, the efficiency of remittance services, especially as provided through commercial banks’ and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs’) partnerships are critical to boosting dollar liquidity in the economy.

The PwC forecasts suggest that Nigeria’s remittance flows could reach US$34.89 billion by 2023, hence the need for the apex bank and commercial banks to continually work closely to ensure that more funds flow into the economy.

In this regard, the CBN had urged banks to develop products and investments vehicles, geared towards attracting funds from Nigerians in the diaspora.

Such channels for sending and receiving funds from the diaspora are expected to be seamless and convenient to their customers.

Understanding CBN’s Remittance Rules

Emefiele earlier directed that beneficiaries of remittance flow through an IMTO receive such inflows in foreign currency (US dollars) through any bank of their choice.

Recipients also have the sole decision to receive the foreign currency (US dollar) either in physical cash or instruct the bank to credit the fund to an ordinary domiciliary account, depending on their preference.

The apex bank also mandated the IMTOs to unambiguously disclose to remittance beneficiaries that such recipients have exclusive discretion to decide the mode of payment while ensuring that all funds received in favour of beneficiaries in Nigeria are promptly deposited into the agent bank’s correspondent account.

Furthermore, in an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora, the CBN has introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs licensed by the Central Bank.

This rebate is provided to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, following receipt of remittance inflows. “We believe this new measure will help to make the process of sending remittance through formal bank channels cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians in the diaspora,” Emefiele said.

Besides, the CBN’s policy on the administration of remittance flows is aimed at increasing the transparency of remittance inflows, reducing rent-seeking activities, and providing Nigerians in the diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to Nigeria.

In addition, the apex bank believes that this new policy measure will encourage banks and financial institutions to develop products and investment vehicles, geared towards attracting investments from Nigerians in the diaspora. This policy shift is expected to help to finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians living abroad.

Driving Remittance Flows In Africa

The global director of the Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice at the World Bank, Mr Michal Rutkowski, recently highlighted the importance of remittance flows to the financial survival of families that were stricken by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic that plagued the world economy in 2020.

Rutkowski, said in the World Bank’s report titled: “Defying Predictions, Remittance Flows Remain Strong During COVID-19 Crisis,” released recently, that, “as COVID-19 still devastates families around the world, remittances continue to provide a critical lifeline for the poor and vulnerable. Supportive policy responses, together with national social protection systems, should continue to be inclusive of all communities, including migrants.”

The World Bank’s release also stated that Nigeria accounted for 40 per cent of remittance flows into Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 by receiving over $16 billion out of an estimated inflow of $42 billion to Africa.

The bank forecasted in the report that global remittance flow to low- and middle-income countries would increase by 2.6 per cent to $553 billion in 2021 and by 2.2 per cent to $565 billion in 2022.

It stated: “In 2021, remittance flows to the region are projected to rise by 2.6 per cent, supported by improving prospects for growth in high-income countries. Data on remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa are sparse and of uneven quality, with some countries still using the outdated Fourth IMF Balance of Payments Manual rather than the Sixth, while several other countries do not report data at all.

“High-frequency phone surveys in some countries reported decreases in remittances for a large percentage of households even while recorded remittances reported by official sources report increases in flows.”

The bank attributed the shift from informal to formal remittance channels to the closure of borders, which explained in part the increase in the volume of remittances recorded by central banks.

In Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently introduced series of reforms that would encourage remittances inflow into the country through the money deposit banks (DMB).

In line with this initiative, all recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN’s licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) would be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.

The apex bank had explained in the circular, “The CBN shall through commercial banks, pay to remittance recipients the incentive of N5 for every $1 remitted by sender and collected by the designated beneficiary.

Scope Of Remittance Services

The president of Afreximbank, Dr Benedict Oramah, has suggested that diaspora’s participation in the Nigerian economy could be enhanced through specialised funds and accounts that would encourage them to save their long-term funds in Nigeria.

He said: “Africans and Nigerians can consider allowing special diaspora foreign currency accounts with higher interest rates than the US or Europe and with an inbuilt guarantee against potential losses from bank failures and country risks.

“Afreximbank would be happy to work with authorities to put in place a country risk guarantee that can be retailed to diasporans depositing money in such foreign currency account. We have done something similar in Zimbabwe.

“Secondly, designated commercial banks may be encouraged to implement diaspora targeted certificates of deposits that can be liquidated in local currencies or foreign currencies with built in incentives to encourage liquidation in local currencies.

“Thirdly, is a properly structured diaspora fund that can be issued with eligible bond holders encouraged to open coupon payment accounts locally in Nigeria to enable them cover local expenses and support their relatives at home.”