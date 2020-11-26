Empty barrels make the loudest noise, but in a volatile economic environment, small to medium businesses and entrepreneurs alike need to scream and shout as the naira currency remains in flux.

Otherwise, a myriad of unethical business practices and mediocrity would cloud what the consumer market needs. Monday Daniel Odiye, a diligent professional who works as an associate for one luxury company but also serves as a floating executive assistant to one of the most sought out thought-leaders in the digital space, who goes by the mononym Adeolu, has Odiye maintaining a focus by doing his part to close out a year of uncertainty.

Still it is a new market of opportunities and emerging segments.

Proactivity is the language of Mr. Adeolu, an astute business partner whose “pet peeve” is complacency from empowered staff, hired by his establishment; The Avenue Creative Ltd, a member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Avenue and its business footprint is a place for thriving and sales targets, aiming to provide Lagosians unique products and services for a safer and healthy lifestyle. This is the cultural ethos and value-add of the company.

In a competitive environment where fast business followers and unoriginal copycats dwell, The Avenue Gadgets and Electronics, which opened at Falomo Square to give consumers life, is staying on its toes and its partners and associates assisting it thrive, share its same values.

As the Yuletide season approaches, Interim staff Ms.Vera Umoh, alongside Mr. Yinka Opakunle work to keep up with the high standard of flexibility and community set by their leader, delivering unique products from their one of a kind electronic boutique, which shares the same facility complex as, Hartleys, Sappers Lounge and Juicello. This marketplace SME boutique has a strict but unique vendor and supply-chain onboarding model working with different artisans, helping them keep food on their tables. Aside from the store’s flagship security products such as; Solar and traditional CCTV installations, counter-surveillance, and various easy to use gadgets, others items like agriculture pyramids or gemstones and crystals from Kaduna and Adamawa state miners and other nationwide regions has given birth to cross-branded offerings in rebuilding Lagos, a proposed centre of excellence.

