An astute businessman of international repute and presidential aspirant of the All People’s Party (APP) in the 1999 elections, Chief Harry Ayoade Akande is dead.

Akande whose legacy and influence cut across continents died yesterday at the age of 77.

The Ibadan traditional title holder of Agba Oye of Ibadanland was born in March 3, 1943.

According to one of his children, Olumide Akande, “our patriarch, Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

“But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

“His passing is a huge shock to his immediate and extended family, friends and associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

“As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him,” he said.