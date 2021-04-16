BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A 21-year-old resident of Kaduna State, Mohammed Abubakar, has stated that joblessness forced him to venture into the phone repairs business.

Abubakar, who hails from Niger State, troubleshoots especially Android phones, after several failed attempts to secure a white collar job with his National Certificate of Education (NCE) in Special Education.

Narrating his ordeal to LEADERSHIP Friday, he said, “I have NCE in Special Education and after several unsuccessful efforts to get a job, I was introduced into phone repairs by a friend about eight years ago. I did a one- year apprenticeship before becoming an expert in the repair of Android phones.

“The exploits in phone repairs have added value to my life, although I am single but I have achieved a lot through this. I won a motorcycle, built a two -bedroom flat in my village and I’m planning to get married next year by God’s grace”, he said.

He continued, “With what I do, I cater for my parents and younger ones, although this is not what I wanted to do but circumstances forced me into it. Today, I can say that I am grateful to God and I have no regret whatsoever as a phone repairer”.

On his advice to the youths, he said, “They should learn a skill instead of waiting for the government to provide them with white collar jobs”.

“There is no limitation to what one can become in life; when one acquires a skill, it can take the person to higher heights”, he concluded.