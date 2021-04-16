Sokoto State has no fewer than 3,800 actively registered operators of mobile money and bank agents otherwise known as POS operators.

Making the disclosure yesterday during a courtesy visit to Bawa Usman Katungun, the EFCC zonal head, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, the chairman of the association, Atiku Abubakar said his members are law abiding and ready to comply with all the extant laws regulating monetary transactions in Nigeria.

According to Abubakar, their association is organised just as he appealed to the EFCC and other relevant stakeholders to help sanitise the environment to enable them do their business with dignity.

In his response, Katungun said they must not forget the fact that money is like a magnet, that attracts both the good, the bad and the ugly.

He urged them to be vigilant and register with the neccessary agencies, adding that most of the operators might be doing genuine business, but become victims at the end of the day because of the activities of the fraudsters.

“Most of your members if not all are found lacking in the requirements of financial knowledge hence becoming victims of fraudsters.

“Most POS don’t have identity of those withdrawing money from them, hence contravene the Money Laundering Act”.

While urging the POS operators to ensure that they have data about those making withdrawals from them, Katungun said they could demand for things like, international passport, driver’s licence, company ID, mobile phone number or any other acceptable means of identification.

“From March 29, 2021, every POS operator in Sokoto must demand for all the neccessary requirements before embarking on transaction for customers.

He advised against giving cash to anybody that transfers money to them in Sokoto as according to him, fraudsters have devised the strategy of cashing on such magnanimity of Sokoto marketers to play pranks on them.