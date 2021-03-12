BY BLESSING BATURE-AKPAKPAN, Abuja

After a fruitless search for a white-collar job, Ubong Ekpo, a resident of Dape community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and a second-class upper graduate of political science, engaged in various small-scale businesses before he set up a car wash centre.

Ekpo, who shared his exploits with LEADERSHIP Friday said, “I have been in Abuja for almost five years now. I came in through my late uncle after my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), who worked with Radio Nigeria then”.

“I graduated from university of Maiduguri and served in Niger State for the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corp (NYSC). After my service, I decided to venture into a small business by opening a restaurant. At first, I started by selling roasted chicken by the roadside and from the little profit I made, I was able to secure a place to expand the business to include full bar services and football viewing center. As I was trying to stabilise the business, I was robbed by hoodlums that made away with nearly all the valuables I used for the business”.

He continued, “Before this incident, I was able to buy a land where I was building a small self-contain apartment in the Dape community from the proceeds I made in the business. The project was at the window level before hoodlums broke in. At this stage, I was confused as to whether or not to continue with the building project and redirect the little resources available to rejuvenate my business but on a second thought, I asked myself, what if the hoodlums return to rob again, that it will be an exercise in futility, so I decided to complete the house where I live currently”.

“Upon completing the project, I started sourcing for fund again to resuscitate my business but before I could do that, the owner of the land where I sited my business drove everybody away and erected a four storey building there, that was how the business crashed and I returned to square one”.

Narrating further, he added, “I started looking for a job again but all to no avail. As God will have it, the N-power programme came up, so I enrolled. Though the #30,000 was not enough to cater for my feeding but I still managed it with the little support I received from my parents. With that, I was able to venture into car wash business”.

“Setting up this business was a kind of challenging to me because I had little or no experience in it. I did a feasibility study and came up with a budget plan to start up the business but surprisingly, I still needed additional cash of almost half of my initial budget”.

“It was hectic but eventually, I pulled through and started the business. This was at the peak of the lockdown and gradually things improved. Currently, I have two boys that are working with me and making a living out of it. The business is not that smooth considering the proliferation of car wash spots around the neighborhood but at least, it keeps body and soul together and it’s better than involving in any kind of illegalities and immoral acts”.

On his advise for the unemployed graduates, he said, “The jobs are not available and the government is doing little or nothing to remedy the situation. Infact, the situation is getting worse day-by-day as every year, graduates are ejected into the society and there’s no preparation for a good life for them and this has driven some of the youths into social vices like drug trafficking, fraud, yahoo businesses, kidnapping and among others”.

“It’s really frustrating and disappointing to spend several years in school, studied hard to come out with good grades with the intention that upon graduation, one will secure a good job to better his life and support his people but its more frustrating for a graduate to wait for donkey years without a job”.

“Some youths are quite enterprising, innovative and have good business ideas but funding the business has always been a challenge. It’s no longer news that over 80 percent of the economic activities is from the informal sector, therefore, the government should deliberately dedicate funds to assist graduates, who have good business ideas but lacked funds, so that they will be able to help themselves and improve the economy”.

“This fund should be unconditional without collateral and should be accessed by unemployed graduates willing to do business upon their submission of workable proposals either through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BoI) or Bank of Agriculture (BoA)”.

“This, I believe, will not only improve the nation’s economy but will also reduce the security challenges we have presently in the country”, he concluded.