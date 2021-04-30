BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Kwara State government has distributed biosecurity materials to poultry farmers in the state.

The equipment, which comprised disinfectants, motorised sprayers, wheelbarrows, shovels, biosecurity kits and gloves among others, are aimed at preventing the spread of bird flu in the state.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hajia Maryam Mohammed, said the devastating nature of the disease to the poultry industry informed the state government’s decision to provide the farmers with biosecurity materials.

She enjoined the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the equipment.

In his remarks, the director, Veterinary Services of the ministry, Dr. Abdullateef Olugbo, charged the poultry farmers to redouble their efforts on the biosecurity network of their farms.

Olugbon urged the poultry farmers to increase the level of biosecurity in their farms and ensure the restriction of movement within the farms’ vicinity with a view to preventing them against any form of contagious disease.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chairman, Kwara State Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN), Mr. Akinwumi Richard, thanked the state government for its kind gesture.