Prices of locally manufactured products would rise following the sharp increase in the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.

Experts had earlier warned that the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine may place a cost on energy demand in the country as Nigeria largely depends on imported petroleum products.

LEADERSHIP reports that following the deregulation of the pricing of diesel, as well as Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and other ancillary products by the federal government, the prices of these products have continued to rise.

About two weeks ago retail cost of diesel at various filling stations jumped by about 24 per cent to N410 per litre but LEADERSHIP findings show that the product is selling at N600 per litre at filling stations in Abuja and Lagos as of yesterday.

More alarmingly, a dealer who spoke under anonymity said that as of Tuesday the ex-depot price of the product was N650 per litre, and that if depots retain the current price retailers would sell at between N700 to N800 a litre going forward.

Data obtained from Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) indicate that AGO prices averaged N635 or $1 .539 per litre in Nigeria as of 8th March 2022.

While analyzing the situation, the chief executive officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, had sent a warning signal that Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce profound and multidimensional implications for the Nigerian economy, especially if it gets protracted.

These include the escalation of energy prices of diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and gas, mounting petrol import and subsidy bill and the aggravation of petrol smuggling.

He had said, “There are also significant macroeconomic outcomes which include heightened fiscal deficit, growing debt levels, spike in debt service payments, money supply growth, exchange rate depreciation and more intense inflationary pressures.

Yusuf, a renowned economist and former director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, noted that Russia is the second largest producer of oil globally, even ahead of Saudi Arabia, producing 10 million barrels per day.

He pointed out that in this case, there is a good chance that the conflict in the region would disrupt oil supplies, reduce output and trigger higher prices.

Already, oil price is above $100 and the impact on energy prices is already being felt around the world.

In Nigeria, the deregulated components of petroleum products would witness sharp increases. These include diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene. Gas would suffer the same fate.

The escalation of these costs obviously has serious inflationary implications across sectors. The geopolitical tension of the recent weeks had actually bolstered energy prices even before the current onslaught by Russia. The situation may get worse if the conflict escalates. This would affect cost of production, profit margins, purchasing power and may further worsen the poverty situation, said Yusuf.

Nigeria, he said, would likely see an upsurge in petrol import and subsidy bill in coming months as the landing cost of petrol and diesel increases on the back of the rise in crude oil price.

“Regrettably, we remain a major importer of petroleum products and typically when oil prices increase, petrol import bill and subsidy payment also increase. Only recently the NNPC made a request of N3trillion for petrol subsidy. With the current turn of events, the subsidy bill would even be higher, creating a serious fiscal challenge for the government at all levels. These of course have serious implications for the budget and government finances,” noted Yusuf.

This may equally scale up petroleum products smuggling because of the impact of the crude oil price hike on relative prices.

Meanwhile, some modular refinery operators could not offer better explanations if their output is hampered by rising crude prices.

Our correspondent who sought comments from a few operators could not get any affirmative answer.

LEADERSHIP reports that modular refineries are very small refineries with 1,000 barrels per day bpd to 2,000bpd.

In most cases they are so small that they do not have the catalytic cracking unit to crack the crude, so they do not produce the lighter ends like petrol. They produce mostly diesel and other heavier products and currently augment what marketers import.

Air Fares May Rise Further As Aviation Fuel Hits 607

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the aviation sector has hit another dimension as the price of aviation fuel has soared again.

It was gathered, yesterday, that aviation fuel hit N607 in Kano, N599 in Port Harcourt and Abuja and N580per litre in Lagos, thereby creating fear of another price increase by domestic airline operators.

Aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, accounts for between 30 to 40 per cent of operational costs in aviation. Being a deregulated product that is exclusively controlled by suppliers, the price has consistently been fluctuating along with Naira to Dollar exchange rate and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Fuel Scarcity Hits Aviation Sector, Jet A1 Sells For N440 Per Litre

Domestic airline operators had met in Lagos, in February, where they resolved to increase airfares by 100 percent from N22,000 to N50,000. The increment which, according to them will be across board, had taken effect since March 1, 2022.

Investigation by our correspondent, yesterday, showed that a one-way ticket from Lagos to Abuja on Dana Air cost N50,000 while Abuja Port Harcourt economy ticket for Thursday, March 10th, 2022, cost the same.

Also, a visit to Air Peace had shown that a one-way visit from Lagos to Abuja is N50,000 while Abuja to Calabar on Thursday, 10th March, is N50,000.

However, it was gathered that aviation fuel, last week, sold for N440 per litre. It sold for N426 two weeks ago across the airports in Nigeria and N340/litre in December.

Operators, however, say the rise in aviation fuel has made efficient air transport and affordable airfares unsustainable without either government’s intervention or upward review in ticket prices.

They argued that if the increase in price continues, air travellers may have to pay more on the already expensive air ticket regime in the country.

Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said it was regrettable that the fuel that sold for N190/litre exactly a year ago when the airline began operations had increased more than 100 per cent.

According to him, the twin effects of the high rise in the price of aviation fuel coupled with the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government towards fluctuation in the exchange rate are factors that can render aviation, which he explains contributes four per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic (GDP), irrelevant.

Okonkwo said it was difficult to find any aviation operator that can survive on such instability, a reason all operators are worried.

“Aviation fuel alone takes about 30 per cent of the entire revenue. Yet, for every ticket you sell, you have five per cent in Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) going directly to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). From the ticket, you also pay the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) among other charges. What remains?” he queried.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the secretary general, Aviation Round Table Initiative (ARTI), Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), said, the repairs of Jet A1 pipelines that bring products to the airport will reduce the price by 20 percent or more if truck transportation and demurrage are removed.

This suggestion has been directed to the office of the National Security Adviser in 2010. The repairs can reduce the added costs by about 20 percent or more if truck transportation and demurrage are removed.

“The suggestion has been sent to the NNPC and NASS. Nothing has come out of it because, as I was told in 2010, the security implications of having hundreds of tankers parked at the depot area is a source of concern. The area can easily attract moles or insider threats who could use the tankers as sources of weapons of attack on the airport, a target of national economic importance,” he warned.

He, however, stated that outside the government costs from subsidies, there are additional costs from the marketers which include local transportation from Apapa to the airport.

Another cost that triggers hike in aviation fuel, according to him, include demurrage on the number of waiting days before discharge into the magazines at the airport fuel depots.

“These additional costs can be removed, but over the years, it has become impossible because some big heads are beneficiaries, and because of the deliberate neglect of the repairs of the pipelines that can supply fuel directly from Ejigbo to the airport.

“The pipelines got ruptured since 1992, and I have suggested the repair by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in cooperation with the marketers or the marketers with the airlines or given out as concession for a private company,” Capt. John Ojikutu said.

With the cost of diesel expected to rise to N700 in the coming days, there are indications that businesses, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would bear the heavy brunt of this price hike as it is expected to put more pressure on their daily operating cost.

Electricity has been epileptic for some weeks now, thereby making companies rely on self-generated electricity to power their daily production.

Nigerians currently spend about N12 trillion on self-generating power generation annually.

This cost is set to rise sharply as the price of diesel rises to reflect the price of crude oil on the international market.

Analysts also predict high inflationary pressure as with the price of diesel hitting the rooftop, there are indications that producing companies may transfer this excess cost on the consumers, thereby leading to increase in the price of goods and services at a time Nigerians are facing low disposable income and a harsh operating environment.