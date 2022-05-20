Hundreds of Imo residents yesterday trooped out in their numbers to resume business activities following the end of a three-day lockdown observed across the Southeast states.

The abandoned Wetheral, Douglas, Okigwe roads were a beehive of activities even as people rushed to beat the heavy traffic gridlocks.

Banks and ATM machines were besieged by customers who struggled to obtain cash despite the long queues The long queues was also witnessed at the fuel stations.

The abandoned bus stops and parks were busy as commuters were seen boarding or alighting and motor boys loading for places outside Owerri and Imo State.

Secondary school students filled the roads as they rushed to walk or catch buses heading towards their school, while parents drove or held the nursery and primary pupils to school.

At the World Bank Roundabout, civil servants trooped out in their numbers even as they exchanged pleasantries amidst smiles.

Soldiers Kill 4 Gunmen Imposing Sit-at-home In Abia

A resident who gave his name as Uche Okechukwu said he stayed indoors to satisfy his wife and children who were scared of attacks during the lockdown adding that he was unable to visit his parents who required his immediate presence since Monday.

According to him, the lock down may favour salaried workers but maintained it was economically draining and harsh for artisans and business owners who eek out their living without support anywhere.

A visit to some schools showed that many students were yet to resume as their parents directed them to stay back throughout the week for fear of attacks.

It will be recalled that some persons circulated across social media platforms audio threats that warned residents to remain indoors throughout the week in solidarity with the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu currently facing trial in Abuja.