With banks and manufacturing firms drenched in high operating costs, in the first quarter of the year, arising from increase in energy costs, among others, experts have offered alternative energy sources as solution to this issue.

Experts, who spoke in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP, noted that the current high diesel costs, added to to the rising costs of tiers expenses, will lead to a drop in income of businesses in the 2022 financial year, if it persists.

With the price of diesel still at record high of around N750 per liter, businesses in Nigeria are already groaning under the burden of increased operating expenses even as analysts and operators in the energy sector stress the need for more investments in alternative renewable energy as a way to cut down on the costs.

The high cost of diesel had resulted in the cutting down of operational time by corporates and many banks reducing operational hours to curb the impact of the rising cost on their operating expenses.

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said the impact on businesses could lead to job losses.

To cut down on the losses, analysts say there is need for adoption of alternative energy.

An entrepreneurship and business management expert, Dr Timi Olubiyi, said, with the escalating energy cost in the country, there is need for the adoption of alternative energy solutions that will guarantee energy security and efficiently meet current and future energy demand has become crucial.

Olubiyi pointed out that renewable energy (RE) has become a veritable tool for combating energy access deficit, a medium for energy transition and a means for fast-tracking economic growth and development in most jurisdictions in world.

“Given that Nigeria is blessed with adequate RE sources such as constant sunlight, adequate wind pressure, generation of significant bio-waste, tidal waves in coastal areas, among others, the country-wide adoption of RE can propel the country on a path of economic growth and development.

He explained that there is a need for Nigeria to harness RE through a well-thought-out policy including the aforementioned potential interventions, saying, “by doing so, Nigeria will witness increased energy access, as investment in RE sources will further complement existing plans to generate and distribute more electricity from conventional energy sources. Moreover, businesses will be provided with stable and affordable power which will allow for greater productivity.”

Meanwhile, head, Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto&Co, Mr Ayokunle Olubunmi noted that, more banks will be looking at the option of solar powered operations as they strive to reduce the impact of the soaring diesel cost on their operations.

“What banks are trying to do is how they can reduce the impact to the barest minimum. But despite that, the high cost of diesel is still going to have an impact and what the banks are trying to do is to actually reduce it.

“Whathas happened over the last three years is that most banks are trying to transitions into alternative power supply. Before now most banks rely solely on power from the national grid or diesel but banks are now bringing in solar panels into the mix, with this we are going to see more banks pushing that,” he pointed out.

Energy, according to analysts, plays a very vital role in the economic growth, progress, and development, as well as poverty eradication and security of any nation. Uninterrupted energy supply, they said, is a vital issue for all countries today. Future economic growth crucially depends on the long-term availability of energy from sources that are affordable, accessible, and environmentally friendly.

Nigeria, is one of the countries that largely supply crude oil in the world, but still suffers setbacks in terms of access to electricity for daily usage in homes and industries. A climate change expert’s report shows that only 40 per cent of households in Nigeria are connected to national grid due to decline in power generation and energy lost.

The only renewable energy source Nigeria utilises is hydro-power and biomass; where solar energy is minimally utilised for street lighting, mostly in cities. The country relies also on fossil fuels, natural gas and oil, which are non-renewable, they dwindle, are expensive, and pollute the environment.

Hydroelectric power plants with installed capacity and those coming on stream cumulatively account for roughly 13,000mw but the effectiveness of supply is less than 5000mw across the country.

LCCI president, Dr. Olawale-Cole, said: “It is becoming clearer that the national grid cannot supply sufficient power to meet our electricity demand. We have had issues with a disrupted gas supply, distribution companies lacking the capacity to take up power generated by the power generating companies, and the challenges of achieving 100 per cent metering for power consumers.”

He stated that “On the back of these challenges, businesses have had to deal with the rising cost of manufacturing, exorbitant logistics, and constrained production. With the cost of diesel at record levels and persisting poor power supply, businesses are running on unsustainable costs and producing at uncompetitive prices. This can lead to job losses as output is constrained due to the unbearable cost of production. If not quickly tackled, these challenges will likely subdue the GDP growth potentials and projections for 2022.”

He recommended that government invest more in technology to fight pipeline vandalism, adding that, “the government should create funding for critical infrastructure and special purpose intervention in the power sector. The newly launched Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (Infracorp) has a mandate to focus on power, renewables, transport, and logistics.

“The Infracorp will succeed in mobilizing private sector participation if we can achieve cost-reflective pricing in the power sector. The gas-to-power infrastructure requires an overhaul to resolve the persisting gas shortage. However, the most sustainable solution to Nigeria’s power shortages is the transition to renewable energy.”

President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, at the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency and Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production policy dialogue session in Lagos urged energy-intensive industries to explore means of harnessing clean and efficient energy in a bid to facilitate sustainable and environmentally-friendly development.

Ahmed said energy plays a critical role in any nation’s economy and, as such, must be treated with the attention and urgency that it deserves. He said, “Energy is the main driver of any nation’s economy as the performance of all the sectors of the economy depends on availability and usage of energy, but most economies including Nigeria are challenged with insufficient energy supply. This is evident by the inconsistency in energy supply and the high cost of providing alternative energy for industrial production in Nigeria.

“Addressing the stated challenge calls for energy management to maximise the available energy optimally at all levels to facilitate sustainable and environmentally friendly development. Therefore, it is necessary for industries to explore these energy efficiency strategies to curb energy wastages and augment the available electricity supply for maximum use to reduce the cost incurred in generating alternative energy and increase the competitiveness of Nigerian industries.”

Last week, more commercial banks had joined in cutting down on their operating hours. First Bank had last week sent message to its customers notifying them of the shorter operational period. The bank disclosed that while some of its branches will maintain the status quo, other branches will function between the hours of 8:00 am to 3:00 p.m., 8:00 am to 2:00 p.m., 8:00 am to 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m accordingly.

Not less than three banks had in March reduced their operational hours. Although they did not give reason for the cut, analysts say it could be linked to the rising cost of diesel.