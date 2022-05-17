Business activities in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital were yesterday shut down in commemoration of the 54th remembrance day of Jasper Isaac Adaka Boro.

Hundreds of Ijaw youths, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council and Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), in the early hours of the morning also ensured the closure of businesses in honour of the Ijaw hero.

While the IYC, through its national spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, noted that the remembrance celebration was in honour of Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro, fondly called “Boro”.

Years of celebration have impressed on the minds of youths from the Niger Delta region that Major Isaac Adaka Boro was not just another folk hero, but a university students’ leader, a teacher, policeman and Nigerian army officer.

The MOSIEND, through its national secretary, Ambassador Winston Cotterel Amain, described the celebration as another avenue to observe, commend, instruct and where necessary criticize especially in an event of outright contravention of the fundamentals and vision of the actualization of the reorientation, repositioning and recovery of lost grounds in the emancipation of the Ijaw nation.

He stated that aside from the Ijaw nation’s demand for proper restructuring, equitable development in the region, “the IYC wants to call on the people of the region to be vigilant and adhere to the security architecture being put in place in each state by the South-South governors.

“It must be pointed out that instead of President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the calls and cry of Nigerians to review the security architecture in the troubled region of North-East, North-West, and other places being raided by armed bandits, he is focusing and handing order for the security architecture of the South-South to be reviewed and properly policed. Though we thank him, he should do well to listen and save the lives of millions in the North-East, and now, the FCT, Abuja.

“In the last one year, we have pushed and have been pushed in our quest to ensure that the federal government under President Buhari becomes accountable and ensure that true restructuring, true federalism and quick establishment of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). We have been pushed more by the deliberate deaf ears paid to agitations by the President Buhari-led government.”

“We will not be cowed and will not stop reminding President Muhammadu Buhari, his anti-Niger Delta collaborators, that the region remained unshaken by our resolve for restructuring, true federalism, immediate establishment of the NDDC board.

“And to remind the rising numbers of presidential aspirants and would-be candidates of the various political parties, we will not support any aspirants who will not prioritize the issues of Niger Delta region nor vote for those aspirants from South South in the current administration who have colluded with the government to under-develop our region.

“Adaka Boro, which is the spiritual consciousness of Ijaw liberation which is in the blood of every Ijaw man, awakens us today to speak in unity of purpose for emergence of a South South President that will restructure Nigeria and return the ownership of resources back to the communities. The South South zone has only governed this country for four years during the military era and now. But we have helped in the growth and stability of this country more than any other region.”