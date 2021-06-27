As part of a corporate social responsibility, a businessman and the chairman of Platterz, Engr. Henry Dakpokpo, has built and donated restrooms to the B Division Police Station in New Karu area of Abuja.

Speaking while handing over the fully equipped restrooms to the police authorities over the weekend, Engr. Dakpokpo said the donation was borne out of the need to make the policemen, who work for the good of Nigerians, comfortable in carrying out their duties.

He said while he was setting up his business, Platterz, in the area, he discovered that the police station needed restrooms and other social amenities, hence, he decided to contribute his quota by building the restrooms for the policemen.

While speaking on the Platterz, a multi-purpose business centre, which was opened over the weekend, Engr. Dakpokpo said the need to create jobs and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria was a major factor that led to establishment of the centre.

He challenged Nigerians to support in bridging the unemployment gap in the country by looking for ways to create jobs for the teeming number of unemployed youths in the country.

Speaking while inaugurating the business outlet and the toilet facility for the police, Pastor Dipo Fisho, of Christ Embassy, Jabi, said the setting up of the business place and the donation to the police was a demonstration of God’s word.

He said it was a blessing for young people to invest in the society and help young people to grow.

“I am glad and I congratulate the Dakpokpo family for what they are doing and what they have done because many young people will get employed and have a means of livelihood.

“It is something for everybody to emulate by being a blessing not just to your locality but to Nigeria in general,” the cleric said.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer of B Division, CSP Abayomi Philip, said he was delighted that God brought Engr Dakpokpo to the area to support the station, adding that the provision of the toilet facility would serve as encouragement for them to discharge their duty.

Philip assured the residents of the commitment of the police to ensure safety of their lives and property.