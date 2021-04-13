Reprieve finally came the way of a Lagos-based businessman, Adedayo Mumuni Shittu, whose land was encroached upon by some unknown individuals, as he has regained procession of the property in compliance with a ruling of a Lagos State High Court.

According to Shittu’s lawyer, Ojumetor Agha of Pistis Partners LLP, the recovery which occurred at the weekend, was in execution of the court injunction restraining a Receiver-Manager appointed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) from encroaching on the land.

The land located at Block B Plot 2 Victory Park Estate Igbokushu, Lekki Phase I, Lagos is delineated by Survey No. DK/0332/014/20011/LA, and registered at the Land Registry of Lagos State as No. 61, Page 61 Volume 2467.

Justice Kudirat Jose had on October 24, 2019 dismissed AMCON’s notice of preliminary objection and granted an interlocutory injunction in favour of Shittu and More & S. A. More Ltd authorising them to protect their interest in the property at Victory Park Estate.

Dissatisfied, AMCON challenged the ruling with Shittu, More & S. A. More Ltd, Knight Rook Ltd and Mr Lanre Olaoluwa as 1st to 4th respondents in the suit marked CA/L/1266/2019.

But, on December 15, 2020, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal with Appeal Court President Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem presiding, dismissed AMCON’s appeal and affirmed Justice Jose’s grant of interlocutory injunction in Shittu’s favour.

Agha said following the discovery that an unknown individual was attempting to seize Shittu’s property, he petitioned the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force CID, Area 10 Garki, Abuja on March 28, 2021, inviting the police to investigate the ‘Flagrant disobedience of court orders, threat of violence, unlawful interference’.

Following the petition, Agha said, the police intervened and Agha executed the court order and recovered possession of the property.