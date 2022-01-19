A businessman, Chief Mmerigwo Henry Iyke, has called on youths across Nigeria to participate actively in politics and unite together to discuss ideas of achieving a new Nigeria that is desirable by all.

The foremost Uli-born business tycoon and renowned philanthropist said youth’s active participation this year, which precedes the 2023 general election year, would help determine the next set of leaders that would chart the path for Nigeria as well as drive it through policies and programmes.

Hon. Iyke stated that their active participation in political activities within their communities would give them a better understanding of the major needs of the people where they reside and how best to tackle them.

“Nigerian youths need to get engaged politically, they have roles to play in the struggle for a new Nigeria.

“This is the time for Nigerian youths to tap into that strength to change those things, which over the years, have made the country lose face in the comity of nations.

“It is a year when we must redraw the picture of failure and perceived inability to govern ourselves which we have hitherto presented to the outside world. It is a year when we must endeavour to reclaim our glory as owners of this country.

“Our future greatness lies in our ability to rebrand our country and change the ugly picture that has unfortunately been presented to the world through the acts of very many of our leaders.

“The way we participate and use our votes will determine the nature and character of leadership we truly want.

“But most of all, our rightful use of our votes will demonstrate to the world that Nigeria has finally arrived to take its rightful place in the global community. We must not miss this chance,” Iyke added.