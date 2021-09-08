A business consultant and social entrepreneur, popularly known as Mama Diaspora, Amina Temitope Labinjo Ajayi, has said the second element of her plan is to build one million low-cost houses for Fulani herdsmen in their farm settlement.

Ajayi stated this in Abuja when she was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore socio-cultural association.

She said that her company, Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) has partnered with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria on the housing scheme, adding that the scheme would change the face of cattle breeding business and align it with International best practice.

She also revealed plans to train Fulani pastoralists on modern ranching, modeled after the US while explaining that the first set of trainers and teachers for the Miyetti Allah train-the-trainers’ Cattle Ranch Academy would be traveling to California, USA, in early 2022.

“However, before the end of 2021, my office, under the supervision of the Miyetti Allah National President, will organise a local training programme in Nigeria to screen and recruit the first set of trainers and teachers going to Silicon Valley, California, for overseas training.”

“We have decided to have brand ambassadors across the country who are nationalistic, non-tribalistic, and have the interest of this country at heart. The primary objective is to expose them to modern and sophisticated techniques in cattle husbandry, dairy abattoir and cattle field grazing,” she said.