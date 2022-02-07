Following the defection of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), two former speakers of the Taraba State House of Assembly and three other members are set defect to the APC today.

Last Thursday, Bwacha met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock to brief him on why he was dumping the PDP for the APC. He accused Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State of forcing him to leave the PDP.

LEADERSHIP gathered that two former speakers, Hon. Peter Abel Diah and Mark Bako Useni are among those to defect to APC today.

Other lawmakers who may follow Bwacha to the APC are the member representing Karim II at state constituency, Hon. Charles Meijankai, Hon. Gembo Meikudi, who represents Bali 1 and Josiah Aji for Wukari II.

When contacted by LEADERSHIP on the development, Diah said: “Wait and witness the incident as it happens on Monday.

“Why are you people in haste, the whole thing is going to happen at the plenary, I can’t mention any defection or any move, let’s wait and see what will happen at the end of Monday’s plenary.”

Mark Bako Useni, who represents Takum II and also a former speaker, said it may amount to speculation. “May be it is the looming spiritual defection at the state House of Assembly that is in the pipeline, that is causing sleepless nights in the state.

“Personally, I cannot tell you that there would be defection at the House of Assembly tomorrow (today). As I speak to you, I am out of the state for a medical check-up. Just wait and see what would happen at Monday’s plenary, then you can report,” Useni said.

