The All Progressives Congress (APC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has rated the chairman of Bwari area council, Hon. Musa Dikko, very high in his performance, especially on capital project development.

Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, gave the rating, after members and party executive inspected ongoing and completed projects in the area council, adding that the council has surpassed other councils in the FCT in infrastructural development.

“I will score Bwari area council 90 per cent. The quality and standard of the projects can be taken anywhere, which showed that the council, under its present leadership, knows what it is doing.

I will not say that other councils are sleeping, but I will say that Bwari area council has gone ahead of them. Although, others are doing their best, but from what I have seen so far, Bwari is the best.”

Usman also noted that the council has so far, raised the flag of the ruling party through its development stride, so much so that the party has less campaign mobilisation, as the people in the area are already doing it.

He also inaugurated the newly elected executive members of the party in the council, urging them to strictly abide by the manifestos of the party and to continually give loyal support to the leadership of the party.

Responding, the chairman of the council, Hon. Musa Dikko, maintained that his administration has provided and would continue to provide standard infrastructure to all parts of the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dikko stated that his administration was equally working tirelessly to ensure that it delivers to the entire people of the council, in three years, what the previous administrations could not deliver over the years.

He however, noted that although the resources for development were meager, the council would achieve its desired results if the resources are managed prudently, just as he advised the newly inaugurated executive to key into the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari, to achieve the Change mantra of the party.

“Our target is to ensure that laid down rules are obeyed, provisions by the constitution are adhered to and the party’s manifestos are carried out squarely so that we can provide the dividends of democracy to the people. “