By Adegwu John and Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja

Four communities of Pasepa, Zhiko, Ijabisa and Goipe in Bwari Area Council of FCT which had their last established primary school in 1976 has pleaded with FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) for the establishment of a secondary school for their children.

The communities which were led by a non governmental organisation, Page Initiative to an advocacy visit to the board on Tuesday raised concerns over insecurity and the danger that might arise from allowing their children to trek for over six kilometers to access schools in the neighboring community.

While decrying the level of hardship the children faced to access schools in the neighboring community of Niger State, the programme director of Page Initiative, Ummi Bukar said establishing the school within these neighbored communities will ameliorate hardship and ease learning process for the students living in those communities. She therefore urged the Board to establish a secondary school which would be equipped with necessary facilities to cater for quality education needs of these communities.

Chief of Zhiko community, Bulus Wakili Zhiko who spoke on behalf of the communities said lack of secondary school within the communities has become a long time burden for the parents and has made their youths lose interest in schooling, he appealed that the board do all within its mandate to give them a secondary school.

The Board Secretary of FCT UBEB, Alhassan Sule who applauded the group for the advocacy, said the board was working within the confines resources to ensure inclusive education for all children in FCT in line with the mandate of the board, assuring the communities of prompt response to their demands.