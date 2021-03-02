By Adegwu John, Abuja

Sequel to demands presented by four communities of Pasepa, Zhiko, Ijabisa and Goipe to FCT Universal Basic Education Board over non-existence of secondary school for their children, Bwari Local Education Authority (LEA) said it has already drafted proposal to establish school in Zhiko community.

LEA Executive Education Secretary, Solomon Ayuba who spoke to journalists in Bwari said the educational needs of the area council remain top priority, adding that UBEB was committed to grant approval to their proposal even as it is against UBEB educational policy for children to trek more than two kilometers to any school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayuba noted that a team of inspectors had been deployed to these communities to study need assessment, assuring that the uptake of the school in the next academic session.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the four neighbored communities located between Kubwa and Suleja in Niger State has an estimated population of over 2500 people who lack good access road and poor health facilities with one primary school established last in 1976.

Paged Initiative, a non-governmental organisation had on Tuesday led four communities in Bwari Area Council to FCT UBEB demanding for establishment of a secondary for them after its assessment revealed security challenges for children who trek over six kilometers to neighboring community of Niger State for school.

While emphasizing the need for inclusive education, programme director of Paged Initiative, Ummi Bukar said her organisation was committed to bringing stakeholders to fore, issues that need to be addressed for a better society.