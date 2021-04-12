ADVERTISEMENT

By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA Abuja

Bwari Area Council defeated Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) 6-5 on penalty after a scintillating 90 minutes of goalless draw to lift the International Day Sports and Development and Peace (IDSDP) Cup at the weekend.

The competition held at the Area 3 Mini-Stadium was organised by Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) in commemoration of the United Nation’s International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Speaking after the match, head coach of the Bwari team, Emmanuel Oyibo, said the match was an opportunity for him to showcase his players.

“The victory means a lot to us as a team and we have been hoping for this opportunity since we qualified to the final. So, I’m very grateful to Almighty God and my players also,” he said.

The captain of the victorious Bwari team, Gregory Selbol, gave God the glory for his side’s victory.

“We did not win the match by our power, but with the grace of God. I’m excited that we won this trophy because we deserve it,” he told LEADERSHIP Sport.

On his part, AMAC head coach, Adanna Gloria Nwaneri, said her team gave a good account of themselves but lost the match on penalty technicality.

She encouraged his team not to lose hope, but step up their game to ensure that they emerge champions in subsequent competition.