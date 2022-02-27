Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has been accused of cash inducement while the by-election for Akure North/Akure South federal constituency was ongoing at Ward 9, Units 3A & 3B Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that the voters and residents of the area became annoyed when they discovered immediately after the departure of the deputy governor that he was the one in a black Mercedes Benz G Wagon parked outside Saint Paul’s Primary School, the venue of the polling units.

The development created a tense atmosphere for a couple of minutes till the police arrived at the scene the residents started mobilising themselves to the polling units when it filtered in that the APC boys were planning to snatch the ballot boxes.

One of the residents who vowed to resist any attempt to snatch their ballot boxes, alleged that, “We saw the deputy governor, he came to share money. Let them share any amount, he would fail. This is a PDP unit, we won’t allow them to snatch any ballot box.”

When contacted, the deputy governor denied being at the venue.

Ayedatiwa who hails from Ilaje Local Government said he didn’t leave his neighbourhood at Alagbaka, Akure.

His words: “It is not true. How can I go around distributing money? What is my own with that? Anyone that says so should bring evidence where they saw me distributing money.

“I live outside Government House. I live among the people, so I don’t live in a Government House for now. So, if some people say they see me, maybe around my area. I don’t understand what they are saying.”

