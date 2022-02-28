Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Akure South/North Federal Constituency bye-election, Otunba Mayokun Lawson Alade over his victory at the election, saying the victory recorded at the poll has confirmed that Ondo is an APC state.

Governor Akeredolu who also congratulated the ruling party for its good performance at the poll, said the people voted the candidate of their choice without rancour.

He said, “I want to commend the people of Akure South, North Federal constituency for the peaceful conduct during Saturday’s election. The people voted the candidate of their choice without violence and rancour

“The beauty of democracy is what we have seen. Elections are put in place to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people. Yesterday (Saturday), the people of Akure South/North Federal constituency trooped out and spoke with their votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that the election was peaceful, free and fair justifies our penchant for peace in the sunshine state. I congratulate our people in Akure South/North for the impressive outing,” he said.

The Governor, while also saluting the APC members for working assiduously for the party, described the victory as well deserved.

“I urge the winner to be magnanimous in victory and reach to all co-contestants in the interest of the federal constituency. The election is over, it is now time to drive development that will benefit the people, put smiles on their faces and engender good governance.’’

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Mr Mayokun Lawson Alade emerged the winner of the bye-election into the Akure North and South federal constituency in the house of representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunseni of the Federal University Of Technology Akure, FUTA who announced the result of the election said Alade popularly called LAF polled 26,379 votes to beat his closest rival, Barrister Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)who polled 24,201 votes.