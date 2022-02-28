A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful in Plateau State, Dr Timothy Golu has congratulated his party and its two candidates in yesterday’s bye-elections for the excellent outing and the loud resolve of Plateau people to change their political direction for good.

Golu, a former national and state lawmaker, specifically commended the national working committee of the PDP under Dr Iyiorchia Ayu and the Plateau State Working Committee under Hon Chris Hassan for renewing hope within the party through their leadership focus and determination.

In a statement in Jos, Golu congratulated Hon Musa Avia Agah and Da Peter Dasat for winning their elections loud and clear, even though the state assembly mandate was manipulated.

“The two of them (Hon Agah and Da Dasat) won their elections, and everyone, including those who forcefully tempered with it know this. While the Reps seat escaped a robbery attack by God’s grace, the state assembly candidate was shot in the leg but will soon recuperate. By God’s grace, the mandate will be recovered.

“I commend the national and state working committees of our party under the transparent leaderships of Ayu and Hassan who have demonstrated honesty, sincerity, commitment, loyalty, zeal, maximum respect for the party and teamwork in the course of their work. I commend the PDP governors for their encouragement, inspiration and support to the state. The new PDP has moved from the immediate past and returned to the people, hence this renewed hope and energy.

“I Congratulate Hon Agah and Da Dasat for an impressive and intimidating outing in the bye- elections. I commend all the hardworking members of our great party who, inspite all odds, have remained undaunted and strong”.

” I want to especially appreciate the leadership of the state Chairman Hon Chris Hassan and his entire exco, who have provided good and sensitive leadership to the rank and file of the party. His leadership has proved clearly that where there is honesty, transparency, fear of God and sheer will determination, the sky’s the limit for change. The political will of the current state leadership is inspiring, encouraging and stimulating. The openness and mutual respect is overwhelming, hence the beautiful benefits and rewards being harvested”.

Golu chided the APC- led state government for failing to learn good lessons of democracy from veterans across the world whose penchant for impunity and disrespect for the rule of law and due process has never lasted no matter how long it seems.

“It always has expiry dates.

The hundreds of millions spent on just five wards in Pankshin South Constituency by the state government in which all government functionaries and key APC stakeholders woefully lost their units is pitiful and a signal that the end has come for those who have unrepentant penchant for manipulation.

“Even the ghost 20millions from the village boys could neither shake nor intimidate the voters. The masses are not moved by the newest billionaires in town who are accumulating and stockpiling monies for 2023. Our people are determined to change the change within the polity. I commend the dogged and resilient people of Pankshin South and Jos North/ Bassa constituencies for coming out enmass to reject those who have taken for granted the people of the state and have derailed democracy. This is a sign of what to expect in 2023 because there is no going back on the resolve to free and emancipate the Plateau.

According to Golu, the quality of democracy has dwindled and gone down in the state in the last six years, adding that he is prepared to rekindle the people’s hope if elected Governor come 2023.