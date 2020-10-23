ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Community Led Collective Action for Girl child Education (C-CAGE), with support from the Malala Foundation, has advocated for the introduction special allowance for rural teachers in Adamawa state.

Mr Monday Osasah, Executive Director made the urged Friday in Yola, against the backdrop of 410 girl child enrolled back to school, hitherto dropped out, due to insecurity, poverty and cultural factors in in Numan, Song and Maiha LGAs.

Osasah observed that, the increase was triggered by government providing enabling structure and teacher’s recruitment into public schools across the state.

He said 20 schools were renovated with 18 new construction in Numan, Song and Maiha, a development he said aimed at repositioning the education sector.

He also made case for the availability of WASH facilities to ensure hygiene and sanitation in schools to avoid both teacher and students vulnerability to CIVID-19.

“Communities should complement government efforts to secure schools in their area.

‘Media, should continue partnering with LSD to sustain campaign for girl education in media space.

“All hands needed to be on deck in the quest to ensure NASS amend, the UBE act to fill the gap to ensure girl enrollment and retention through senior secondary schools a success”. He added.

Malala education committee was constituted in the three focal Communities to consolidate the campaign on Girl-Child education.