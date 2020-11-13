By Richard Ndoma, Calabar |

The Cross River State government has acquired more hectares of land to boost cocoa cultivation.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar during the flag-off of harvests from the cocoa demonstration farm at the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation in Calabar.

Speaking with journalists after the first cocoa harvest from the model farm, Ofuka stated that with the acquisition of additional 55,000 hectares of land, Cross River was sure of taking a lead in cocoa production in the country.

He gave a breakdown of the hectares of land acquired to include 38,000 piece in one of the LGAs outside the state capital, 7000 at Etara, and 10,000 hectares at Nege community in Akamkpa LGA.

He said with what had been acquired so far by the administration under the Prof. Ben Ayade administration, the ultramodern cocoa processing industry constructed by the administration in Ikom LGA would not lack basic raw material to feed the industry.

“With all the parcels of land acquired, we are sure of having abundant beans to feed the factory. In Cross River State, cocoa is our gold,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for information and Orientation, Comrade Asu Okang, urged the people to key into the agro- industrial revolutionary initiative of the Ayade administration.