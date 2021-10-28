Cross River State House of Assembly has lost a member representing Akpabuyo state constituency, Hon Elizabeth Ironbar. She has become the fourth lawmaker to die in the last four years.

Ironbar died on Tuesday at her residence in the Assembly Village, along Ekorinim community, Calabar, the state capital.

The second term lawmaker is said to have died from a protracted illness, which kept her out of the public for some months before her death.

The deceased was the brain behind the Cross River State Disability Commission Bill and several other bills.

Findings revealed that she is one of the seven lawmakers in the Cross River State House of Assembly who opposed the defection of some house members alongside the state governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when 18 other members defected with the state governor from the PDP to the APC.

Among other lawmakers in the Cross River State House of Assembly who have lost their lives while still serving the people of their constituencies include Stephen Ukpukpen, the then member representing Obudu state constituency, John Nkoro of Ikom and Obudu lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji.

A statement from the Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade expressed sadness over the demise of the lawmaker.

Ayade, in a statement, signed by his special adviser, media and publicity, Mr Christian Ita, described the lawmaker’s death as a huge loss to the state.