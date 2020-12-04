A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State yesterday affirmed Dr Stephen Odey as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Cross River North senatorial by-election.

Ruling in a suit with number FHC/CA/CS/87/2020, the trial judge, Justice S.A. Amobeda held that Dr Odey was the validly nominated candidate of the PDP for the by-election.

Relying on relevant provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), provisions of the Electoral Act 2020 and Articles of the PDP Guidelines for conduct of its primaries, Justice Amobeda ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Dr Odey as the duly nominated candidate of the PDP to contest the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the relevant provisions of the constitution, the Electoral Act and articles of PDP guidelines for conduct of primaries, the court held that INEC “is compelled and bound by law to publish the name of the 1st defendant (Dr Stephen Odey), who was validly nominated by the PDP and whose name was submitted by the PDP to INEC list of nominated candidates to contest the Cross River North Senatorial District by-election scheduled to hold on the 5th day of December 2020.”

The court further directed INEC to “publish the name of the plaintiff (Dr Stephen Odey) as the duly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the Cross River North Senatorial District by-election now scheduled to hold on the 5th of December 2020.”

Advertisements

It also granted a perpetual restraining order on INEC, restraining it “either by themselves, agents, privies or surrogates from doing anything whatsoever and however, that will adversely affect the candidature of the plaintiff (Dr Stephen Odey) to contest the Cross River North Senatorial District by-election now scheduled to hold on the 5th day of December 2020 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Meanwhile, a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo has declared Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, as the duly elected candidate of the PDP for the rescheduled Cross River North senatorial by-election holding on tomorrow.

Advertisements





Justice Binta Mohammed in the judgment found that Hon. Jarigbe, who was the defendant in the suit did not supply any false information in his nomination form and was therefore duly nominated as the candidate of the PDP.

The court also held that the PDP primary election where Hon. Jarigbe was elected as the candidate of the PDP was conducted with the authentic and legitimate delegates’ list of the ward and local government areas executives of the party.

The primary election of the PDP has been enmeshed in legal tussle since the 5th September when it was conducted.