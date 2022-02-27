Thousands of residents yesterday turned out in Idung Mbube community, Ogoja local government area of Cross River State to cast their votes in the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election.

At Mbube West, ward 007 which had about 820 voters on the register, thousands came out with the zeal to cast their votes, including people whose names weren’t on the list but INEC officials ensured that only those whose names appeared on the list took part in the exercise.

At about 8: 48a.m officials at the polling station located at Christ The King Primary School Odajie-Mbube, commenced the exercise.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise saw people and INEC officials conducting themselves in a peaceful manner amidst hitch-free accreditation with the BIVAS also functioning without any problem while security agents ensured that law and order was maintained.

The senior special adviser, political affairs to Gov. Ben Ayade, Chief Peter Ojie, after casting his vote expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying he was not surprised to see the process going smoothly as his people were known for peace.

He expressed delight over the massive turnout and thanked his people for making themselves available for the exercise.

