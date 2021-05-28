Cross River State government yesterday flagged off the second round of Covid-19 vaccination with particular attention to frontline workers even as the state has received kudus for being most proactive state during the first round of vaccination exercise.

Addressing the frontline workers and some Calabar residents who came for the vaccination exercise at Ediba Primary Healthcare Centre Calabar, the Cross River State commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu stated that Covid-19 is still a pandemic with new strains emerging and causing high mortality rate in various parts of the world.

Edu who doubles as chairman Forum of Health Commissioners in Nigeria stated that apart from observing COVID-19 protocols, vaccination remains most effective means of reducing Covid-19 related deaths, hence the mass mobilisation of eligible adults for the exercise.

The health commissioner averred that Cross River State under the watch of Professor Ben Ayade is committed to meeting the estimated target population during the vaccination process, stressing that the state has been in the forefront of tackling COVID-19 menace.

Earlier, director general of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong lauded the commitment of the health workers in going out to get people vaccinated.