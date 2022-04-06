Chairman of the Cross River State Pensioners, Comrade Emmanuel Ntamu has faulted claims in some quarters that the state government is owing pensions.

Speaking on behalf of Ntamu, chairman, Pension Association for five LGAs of Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Calabar South, Calabar Municipality and Odukpani LGAs of the state, Dr Eyo O. Eyo stated this yesterday while reacting to claims in some quarters that the state government is yet to clear pensions.

But in a swift reaction to the HOS’ claim, that the state government has cleared all the backlog and pension arrears, chairman of Pension Association in five LGAs of Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Calabar South, Calabar Municipality and Odukpani LGAs of Cross River State, Dr. Eyo O. Eyo, who spoke on behalf of state chairman of the association, Comrade Emmanuel Ntamu, confirmed that state government has paid all pensions except for few pensioners with one or two technical issues.

He said that those yet to be paid would soon be cleared immediately when those little errors found by the consultant are rectified.