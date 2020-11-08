By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has added another feather onto her cap as she has been adjudged as winner of best medical expert of the year.

Edu was pronounced the best medical expert of the year after a Seven day rigorous voting by Nigerians through various social media platforms including emails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edu who doubles as the state COVID-19 chairman is also the acting chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners forum said her emergence as the best medical practitioner of the year will spur her to do more.

Edu emerged winner after being nominated along side other five nominees from other states of the federation, until she was subsequently picked as winner of the contest.

Among other top notch (nominees) in the medical industry whom she contested with, include Prof. Shamsideen Ogun, Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi, Dr. Odoh Iyke, and Dr. Ngozi Onyia.