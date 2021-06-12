One thousand and twenty-six thousand cases of violence against women and girl- child (VAWG) have been recorded in three local government areas of Cross River State in the last six months.

Director of Welfare, Cross River State Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare, Mrs Elizabeth Oquak disclosed the figures yesterday, in Calabar during a round table discussion with journalists.

In a four-day brainstorming session with media practitioners on ethical reporting and advocacy to eliminate violence against women and girl-child, organised by EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, the director lamented over the rising cases of violence against women and the girl-child, calling on stakeholders to rise up to the occasion and stem the tide.

She said the number of cases involving violence against women and girls has, in recent times, assumed an alarming proportion stressing that unless something is urgently done to stem the tide, women are likely to live in fear.

She said that the number of cases mentioned occurred in three LGAs of Akamkpa, Calabar South and Calabar Municipality LGA stressing that the state has recorded about 395 cases of violence against women (VAWG) in the last six months of 2021.

The director called on well-meaning and public spirited individuals to do whatever is necessary to bring down the rising incidents of violence against women and the girl-child and charged victims of such incidents to report such to authority concerned for prompt action.

Oquak maintained that through activities of her ministry, many families had been reunited, stressing that such families are at present peacefully co-existing adding that cases that were beyond their capacities are sent to citizens’ right.

“Issues of neglect, rape, abuse are all rampant. One thousand and twenty-six gender-based violence and rape cases have come in from three local government areas of the state.

Also speaking, senior state counsel, Department of Public Prosecution, Cross River State Ministry of Justice, Barr Blessing Egwu, stated that the case isn’t different from what the justice ministry is experiencing and called on critical stakeholders to rise up to the occasion to put an end to gender-based violence.