Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national vice chairman in the South South zone, Chief Ben Obi, has criticised Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for defecting to the ruling APC without seeking counsel from the party’s leadership in the zone, adding that the state remained a PDP state with or without Ayade.

Obi made the remarks while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Friday in Calabar to find a ways the PDP caan be repositioned in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“From what observation at this meeting, it is very clear that the South South is PDP. It is very clear that the state is a PDP state with or without Governor Ben Ayade,” Obi said.

He urged party members in other states not to allow what happened in Cross River where the incumbent governor sought power on the PDP platform only to defect to the APC claiming he was connecting to the centre.

Obi urged party members never again to give power to men and women who would play democracy of the stomach but give power to trusted men of proven integrity who are real party men to the core.

He chastised Governor Ayade for defecting to the APC which according to him, had nothing other than insecurity, bad governance and bad economic policies to offer to Nigerians.

“Let me share my observation with you. We drove from Port Harcourt to Calabar this afternoon, going through the roads, you will agree with me that it is wicked, uncharitable and unacceptable for anybody from the Niger Delta to move from PDP to APC.

“There is nothing the APC will bring on the table in the South South, is it because of the insecurity, is it because of kidnapping, is it because of economy.

“Today the naira is on a free fall. Just look at exchange rate and you will weep for our dear country. There is also no basis for any person to leave the PDP for APC.

“APC had brought untold hardship on the people of this nation and God will not forgive them,” he said.

In his remarks, the senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial district, Senator Sandy Onoh who spoke jointly with a former governor of the state, Senator Liyel Imoke, noted that strategies were on ground to claim the PDP secretariat taken over from the APC by state governor and converted to the APC secretariat

They said they were not interested to reveal whatever strategy to be used to reclaim the secretariat.